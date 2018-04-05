NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 target price on NBT Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $40.50 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.13.

NBTB stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,060. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,522.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $104.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Wadsworth sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $60,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $602,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $160,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,205.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 33.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 59.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank) and also through its other subsidiaries, which includes providing commercial banking and financial services to customers in its market area, including central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont and Portland, Maine area.

