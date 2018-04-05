NCC Group (NCC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NCC. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NCC Group to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.18) to GBX 195 ($2.74) in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 227 ($3.19).

Shares of LON:NCC traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 190 ($2.67). The company had a trading volume of 363,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,427. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 109.75 ($1.54) and a one year high of GBX 239.25 ($3.36).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services to organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. The company offers software escrow and verification services, including software escrow, escrow agreements, SaaS assured, software verification, secure software verification, Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers compliance, ad risk assessment services; and cyber security services comprising penetration testing and security assessment, managed detection and response, vulnerability discovery and management, risk management, threat intelligence, and training services, as well as compliance and accreditations, products and cloud services, technology solutions, and specialist practices.

