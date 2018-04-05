UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $353,000 Stake in NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 608,904 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NCI Building Systems by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCI Building Systems stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,154.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. NCI Building Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.81 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCI Building Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCS shares. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCI Building Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, VP Bradley Scott Little sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $53,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

