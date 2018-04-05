NCI Building Systems (NCS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

NCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NCI Building Systems from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCI Building Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NCS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. 637,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,154.19, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. NCI Building Systems has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NCI Building Systems will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCI Building Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NCI Building Systems news, VP Bradley Scott Little sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $53,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,355.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 596,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 456,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of NCI Building Systems by 1,627.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 485,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

