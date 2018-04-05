Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR opened at $30.44 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $5,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $7,858,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $2,631,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,950,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/needham-company-llc-begins-coverage-on-altair-engineering-altr-updated.html.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc is a United States-based software company. The Company is focused on developing engineering software and computing technologies. The Company’s products include HyperWorks, solidThinking, PBS Works, and Carriots. The Company offers a range of solutions such as product engineering, industrial design, and tailored solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.