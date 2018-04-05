Insider Buying: Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Insider Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) insider Neil Rogan acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($10.47) per share, with a total value of £52,220 ($73,301.52).

Shares of MUT traded up GBX 722.72 ($10.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 730 ($10.25). The stock had a trading volume of 67,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,460. Murray Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 716.40 ($10.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 825 ($11.58).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

