Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 22000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.29).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/nektan-nktn-hits-new-52-week-low-at-16-00.html.

Nektan Company Profile

Nektan plc is a business-to-business (B2B) mobile gaming content developer and platform provider. The Company’s segments include Real money gaming, Content licensing and revenue share, and Software development. The Company designs, builds and operates mobile games in the regulated, interactive real money gaming (RMG) and freemium gaming space.

Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.