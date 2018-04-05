Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce sales of $52.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.85 million and the lowest is $32.20 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $24.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $52.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $461.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $218.16 million per share, with estimates ranging from $127.50 million to $308.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on NKTR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $2.12 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $45.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.91. 1,745,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,898.51, a PE ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $111.36.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $3,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $201,212.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,658.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 399,592 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,781. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,121,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.

