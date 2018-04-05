NEM Reaches One Day Volume of $38.25 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, NEM has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $38.25 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003307 BTC on popular exchanges including Abucoins, Poloniex, AEX and Cryptopia.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.”

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bitcoin Indonesia, Upbit, Exrates, Qryptos, OKEx, Zaif, Abucoins and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.