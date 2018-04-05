NEO (CRYPTO:NEO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66.93 Million

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One NEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.76 or 0.00692739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, CoolCoin, Cryptomate and Lbank. In the last week, NEO has traded 12% lower against the dollar. NEO has a market cap of $3.04 billion and approximately $66.93 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002900 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00184681 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035280 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00040002 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00176748 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEO’s official website is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is a platform in which users can issue and trade assets. NEO has been rebranded from the original 'Antshares'. NEO tokenizes proofs of ownership of an asset and not the asset itself, thus taking into account all of the legal complications and obligations that may come with the transfer of shares, equity and assets. NEO represent an ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Upbit, Allcoin, Gate.io, Bittrex, HitBTC, Tidebit, Qryptos, Lbank, BigONE, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Cryptomate, TDAX, Exrates, OKEx, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, BCEX, Quoine, Huobi, Livecoin and CoolCoin. It is not currently possible to buy NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

