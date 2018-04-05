Neogen (NEOG) Receives $61.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.81. 71,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,162. Neogen has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,379.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,374.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Bruce Papesh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $358,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,382 shares of company stock worth $4,645,383. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Neogen in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

