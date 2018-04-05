Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In other news, Director G Bruce Papesh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $358,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,665.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Bradley sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $706,900.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,383 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $67.27 on Thursday. Neogen has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $3,380.24, a P/E ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. analysts predict that Neogen will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/neogen-neog-stake-lessened-by-meadow-creek-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.