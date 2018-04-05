Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.75 Million Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,587 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.41% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,074,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 508,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 75,185 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 300,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UEPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $534.22, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Herman Kotze bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Stefan Seabrooke bought 4,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 195,500 shares of company stock worth $2,036,511. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

