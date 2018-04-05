Net Element International (NETE) Given News Impact Rating of 0.27

News coverage about Net Element International (NASDAQ:NETE) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Net Element International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5671597385591 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ NETE opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.39, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Net Element International has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Net Element International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

About Net Element International

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools.

