Reed Hastings Sells 75,271 Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.98, for a total transaction of $23,859,401.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at $23,859,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Reed Hastings sold 63,889 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $18,022,448.01.

On Monday, January 22nd, Reed Hastings sold 75,369 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.52, for a total transaction of $16,997,216.88.

On Thursday, December 21st, Reed Hastings sold 91,861 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $17,364,484.83.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.88 on Thursday, reaching $296.82. 6,669,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,229,606. The firm has a market cap of $123,098.16, a P/E ratio of 237.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Netflix has a 12 month low of $138.66 and a 12 month high of $333.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Netflix’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,020.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.27 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

