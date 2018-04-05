OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,173,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $212,724,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vetr raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $292.74 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.27, for a total transaction of $147,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,367.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.64, for a total transaction of $673,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,309 shares of company stock valued at $121,714,037 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $288.94 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $138.66 and a 12 month high of $333.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121,631.41, a PE ratio of 231.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Netflix’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/netflix-inc-nflx-position-raised-by-old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-updated-updated.html.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.