Netflix (NFLX) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Citigroup

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $270.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.40.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229,606. Netflix has a twelve month low of $138.66 and a twelve month high of $333.98. The firm has a market cap of $123,098.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.88, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Netflix had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Friedland sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.64, for a total value of $673,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,412.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 451,309 shares of company stock valued at $121,714,037. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,020.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/netflix-nflx-price-target-raised-to-305-00-at-citigroup-updated.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.