Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Trading Down 0.5%

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.03 and last traded at $77.90. Approximately 252,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 889,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6,987.44, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 10.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 1,625 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $128,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,750 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $295,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,136 shares of company stock worth $30,001,192. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

