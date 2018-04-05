Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Purchases 47,605 Shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the period. Neurotrope accounts for about 2.1% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. owned 1.62% of Neurotrope worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Neurotrope in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurotrope by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Neurotrope in the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Neurotrope by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neurotrope in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Neurotrope in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRP opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.46, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.56. Neurotrope Inc has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, formerly BlueFlash Communications, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company with its product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The Company is focused on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), which is in the clinical testing stage.

