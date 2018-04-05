Neutron (NTRN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,261.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $7,261.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031968 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00694260 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002073 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015990 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 34,704,675 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

