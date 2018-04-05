Nevro (NVRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVRO. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

NVRO stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.27. 151,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,472. The company has a market capitalization of $2,592.84, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $97.70.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. research analysts predict that Nevro will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 14,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $1,204,062.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,168.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,116 shares of company stock valued at $18,913,822. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

