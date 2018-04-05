New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,009.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million. equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 105.43%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 281,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $3,767,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,823,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,036,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred F. Hurley, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 557,831 shares of company stock worth $7,449,774 over the last three months. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/new-mountain-finance-nmfc-downgraded-by-valuengine.html.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.