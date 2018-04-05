New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NYMT. BidaskClub downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price (down previously from $6.50) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on New York Mortgage Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYMT stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.37, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.02. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 74.42 and a quick ratio of 74.42.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 22.10%. New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 549,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,875,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 95,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/new-york-mortgage-trust-nymt-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.