New York REIT (NYRT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

New York REIT (NYSE:NYRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NYRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of New York REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NYSE:NYRT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 79,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,765. The company has a market cap of $356.68, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.52. New York REIT has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of New York REIT by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 12,855,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,305 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of New York REIT by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,297,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,524 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York REIT by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of New York REIT by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,759,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC increased its position in shares of New York REIT by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 4,176,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 345,167 shares in the last quarter.

About New York REIT

NYRT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns income-producing commercial real estate, including office and retail properties, located in New York City. NYRT's shareholders recently adopted a plan of liquidation pursuant to which NYRT is liquidating and winding down and, in connection therewith, is seeking to sell its assets in an orderly fashion to maximize shareholder value.

