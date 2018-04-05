New York Times Co (NYT) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd.

New York Times has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $23.20 on Thursday. New York Times has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3,832.06, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.30 million. New York Times had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Times news, Director Robert E. Denham sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $79,529.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $35,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,142,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,902,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,906,164 shares of company stock worth $45,131,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of New York Times and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a media company focused on creating, collecting and distributing news and information. The Company’s principal business consists of distributing content generated by its newsroom through its print, Web and mobile platforms. In addition, it distributes selected content on third-party platforms.

