Newell Brands (NWL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Newell is on track with the execution of its transformation plan through market share gains, point of sale growth, e-commerce improvement and cost-savings plans. Also, the plan focuses on enhancing operational efficiency and boosting shareholder value. Further, the company’s Project Renewal Program along with financial strength bode well. Though the company’s results outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in fourth-quarter 2017, both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results in the quarter were hurt by lost contributions from divested operations, lower core sales volume, adverse pricing and commodity cost inflation. Also, the stock has lagged the industry in the last three months due to the weak margins trend in the last few quarters, which continued into the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, estimates have been trending upward lately.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NWL. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Newell Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $12,081.48, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

