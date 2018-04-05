Newell Brands (NWL) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.21

Media stories about Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Newell Brands earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9794890688125 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,971,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12,081.48, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. Newell Brands has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, January 29th. FIX reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

