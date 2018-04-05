Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFX. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 338,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 28.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Newfield Exploration by 68.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the third quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newfield Exploration stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4,861.24, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newfield Exploration news, Director Thomas G. Ricks bought 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $196,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,109.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFX. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. KLR Group downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newfield Exploration from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Newfield Exploration Profile

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

