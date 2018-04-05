NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 target price on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NEWTEK Business Services stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. 86,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,832. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $326.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 107.74% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 898.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 190,266 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 407.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

