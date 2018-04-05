NEXT (NXT) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NXT. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($61.76) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($58.96) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($70.19) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($51.24) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Whitman Howard restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($51.94) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NEXT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,386.40 ($61.57).

NXT stock opened at GBX 4,823 ($67.70) on Wednesday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,565 ($50.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,355 ($75.17).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a GBX 105 ($1.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $45.00.

About NEXT

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

