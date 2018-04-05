NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NextEra Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9392681922294 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $163.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $164.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76,268.63, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.27%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $439,881.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,404,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/nextera-energy-nee-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated.html.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.