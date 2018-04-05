Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NextEra Energy (NEE) Share Price

Media headlines about NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NextEra Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.8801286508627 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.00. 1,543,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,179. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76,268.63, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.27%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,404,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,896,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

