NextEra Energy (NEE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $182.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NextEra Energy have gained against the industry’s decline in the past 12 months. NextEra Energy’s investment to strengthen its infrastructure and ongoing capital projects, when completed, will help it serve its expanding customer base more efficiently. The company’s focus on clean energy has helped it lower emission levels, and use of new technology has saved on energy bills for its customers. The natural gas pipelines, which came online in first half of 2017, are expected to boost its performance. However, the company’s nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. Despite investments made to strengthen its infrastructure the unpredictable nature of natural disaster could derail normal operation and impact profitability.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.80.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.57. The stock had a trading volume of 675,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,254. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $128.31 and a twelve month high of $164.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76,268.63, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 9,250 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,404,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,844 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $439,881.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,072 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,666,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,326,000 after acquiring an additional 852,434 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 26.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,724,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,102,000 after acquiring an additional 777,351 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,613.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 686,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 677,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,932,000 after acquiring an additional 348,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

