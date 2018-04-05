Nexus Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase comprises 5.2% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $34,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the second quarter worth $102,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $119.33. The stock has a market cap of $370,136.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.51 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $3,009,259.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/nexus-investment-management-inc-reduces-holdings-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-updated-updated.html.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.