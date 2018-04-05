Nexus (NXS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $675,759.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $78.30 million and $675,759.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00020472 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 56,558,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

