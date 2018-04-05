Nexxus Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (NXX)

Nexxus (CURRENCY:NXX) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Nexxus has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $8,136.00 worth of Nexxus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexxus has traded down 82.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexxus token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nexxus

Nexxus’ total supply is 318,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexxus is /r/NexxusRewards. Nexxus’ official website is www.nexxuscoin.com. Nexxus’ official Twitter account is @nexxusreward.

Buying and Selling Nexxus

Nexxus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not possible to buy Nexxus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexxus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexxus using one of the exchanges listed above.

