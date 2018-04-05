NF Energy Saving (NFEC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:NFEC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NF Energy Saving earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8824529042774 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 107,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,070. NF Energy Saving has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving flow control equipment and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company offers large diameter energy efficient flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants; national and regional water supply projects; and municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

