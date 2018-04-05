NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.62. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 221.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NGL Energy Partners.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

NYSE NGL traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.10. 322,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,295.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.03. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $336,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 844,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,358.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 399.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Yorkville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ngl-energy-partners-ngl-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-45-per-share.html.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.