NICE Systems Ltd. (NICE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NICE Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NICE Systems were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Systems by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in NICE Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NICE Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NICE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of NICE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NICE Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.86.

Shares of NICE Systems stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5,564.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NICE Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $98.48.

NICE Systems (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $392.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million. NICE Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.45%. equities research analysts forecast that NICE Systems Ltd. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Systems Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. Its software solutions help organizations understand their customers and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities.

