Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.50 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $532.21, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $122,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 67.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,640,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company also owns investment advisory firms, Brookfield Investment Partners, LLC, which provides investment strategy and transactional services to select community banks, and Nicolet Advisory Services, LLC, which conducts brokerage and financial advisory services primarily to individual consumers.

