Nike (NKE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nike earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the footwear maker an impact score of 44.8715378191528 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Nomura set a $74.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $69.59. 9,040,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,194,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $108,516.82, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Nike has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

