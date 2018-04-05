Nike (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 55,335 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.42. 9,958,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,450. The stock has a market cap of $108,516.82, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Nike has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,641,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a $58.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs set a $62.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $42.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

