Nimiq Exchange Token Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (NET)

Nimiq Exchange Token (CURRENCY:NET) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Nimiq Exchange Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00029219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Liqui. Nimiq Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $20.78 million and $122,647.00 worth of Nimiq Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.61 or 0.01751060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007663 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015593 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00023472 BTC.

Nimiq Exchange Token Profile

Nimiq Exchange Token (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. Nimiq Exchange Token’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq Exchange Token is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling Nimiq Exchange Token

Nimiq Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Nimiq Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq Exchange Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

