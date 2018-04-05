Ninepoint Partners LP Increases Position in Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 198,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr downgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $175,998.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

