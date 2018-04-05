NiSource Inc. (NI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $36,258,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 98.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,256,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,779,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,591,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 999,678 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NiSource by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,344,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 958,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,841.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.01%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

