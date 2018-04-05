NiSource (NI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time shares of NiSource have gained narrower compared with the industry's decline it belongs to. NiSource continues to expand its customer base and is benefiting from continued execution of its infrastructure investment strategy. NiSource will annually invest nearly $1.6-$1.8 billion in planned utility infrastructures through 2020 and has identified long-term infrastructure investments worth $30 billion. The company is also working actively to reduce its carbon footprint by bringing down the coal usage. Despite investing in upgrade programs, NiSource Inc. faces the risk of disruption in operation from its ageing infrastructure. NiSource’s rising debt level is another concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NI. Bank of America raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.45.

NI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,131. The company has a market capitalization of $8,104.61, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.26. NiSource has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 1,032.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

