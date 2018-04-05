Noble Co. (NE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $5.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noble in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Noble alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Noble by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Noble by 1,869.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Noble by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,895,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 905,521 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Noble during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. 1,821,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Noble has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Noble had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $329.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Noble’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Noble Co. (NE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/noble-co-ne-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Noble

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.