Noble (NE) Trading Up 6.9%

Noble Co. (NYSE:NE)’s share price was up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 5,588,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,817,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Noble from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group set a $6.00 target price on Noble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.33, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.20.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Noble had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $329.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Noble’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Noble Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Noble in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Noble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Noble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

