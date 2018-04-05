Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOMD. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.60. 652,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2,688.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.32.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.84 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/nomad-foods-nomd-raised-to-strong-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The company's frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.