Nord/LB Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($164.20) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Societe Generale set a €147.00 ($181.48) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase set a €118.00 ($145.68) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs set a €110.00 ($135.80) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €112.00 ($138.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.58 ($150.10).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock traded up €2.50 ($3.09) during trading on Monday, reaching €108.10 ($133.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,392 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($127.16) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($160.06).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

